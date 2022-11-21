The top-five notebook brands barring Apple went down by 13% from a month ago and nearly 40% on year in October.

Demands for notebooks are going down from the enterprise and education sectors while inventory digestion at the consumer retail level has been exceptionally slow, which explains the decline in shipments.

Top players in the notebook PC market are Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo, Samsung, HP, Dell, Asus, and Huawei. Other key players also include Acer, etc.

Acer and Asus both saw a plunge in shipment by over 20% in October due to a lack of consumer demand.

The top-3 ODMs’ combined notebook shipments plummeted 13% on month in October. Quanta’s shipments took a major dive in the month as most of the deferrer orders from Apple were satisfied in September.

As per the Notebook Tracker report, Dell was the only company from the top five brands to see on-month shipment growth in the month because of a low comparison base in September led by weak enterprise sector demand.