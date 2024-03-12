HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Global Galaxy S24 Sales Pass That Of Galaxy S23

Global Galaxy S24 Sales Pass That Of Galaxy S23

By | 12 Mar 2024

The Samsung Galaxy S23 sold more units than its predecessor, the S22 series. Now, the company’s latest smartphone series, the S24 has sold more units globally than the S23.

It started with strong preorders, and the momentum kept its pace when sales opened. The shipment target was increased during Q1 this year to 13 million units, previously capped at 12 million units.

Globally, sales are 8% higher than S23 models for the same period, between January 28th and February 17th. Some regions saw a more significant increase.

Sales were boosted by preorders in Western Europe (UK, Germany, and France), up by 28%. In South Korea, the series sold 22% more, and in the US, sales rose 14%.

Back in 2023, the S23 Ultra accounted for 60% of total sales, whereas the S23 and S23+ accounted for around 20% each.

This year, the S24 Ultra accounted for 52% of total sales, whereas the S24 rose in popularity, accounting for 27% of sales.

The S24+ barely reached 21% of sales.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
60% OF People Buying A New Premium Smartphone Now Trading In An Old Model
Samsung Launches Cheap Fort Knox A Series Smartphones
Samsung Tipped To Build Next Google Tensor Chip
Samsung Dominates High-End TV Market
Samsung Galaxy Ring Not Supported By iPhone
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:Life Style Store Restructured As Theatre At Home Wobbles
Latest News
/
March 12, 2024
/
Uniden Unveils New Dash Cam Models
Latest News
/
March 12, 2024
/
LG Faces Refrigerator Lawsuit
Latest News
/
March 12, 2024
/
Optus Owner Moves To Beef Up Security After Hack Attack & Network Failure
Latest News
/
March 12, 2024
/
Popular Logitech Gaming Mouse To Get Firmware Update
Latest News
/
March 12, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:Life Style Store Restructured As Theatre At Home Wobbles
Latest News
/
March 12, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Theatre At Home a Life Style Store operation, appear to have problems other than the loss of the Optus O...
Read More