The Samsung Galaxy S23 sold more units than its predecessor, the S22 series. Now, the company’s latest smartphone series, the S24 has sold more units globally than the S23.

It started with strong preorders, and the momentum kept its pace when sales opened. The shipment target was increased during Q1 this year to 13 million units, previously capped at 12 million units.

Globally, sales are 8% higher than S23 models for the same period, between January 28th and February 17th. Some regions saw a more significant increase.

Sales were boosted by preorders in Western Europe (UK, Germany, and France), up by 28%. In South Korea, the series sold 22% more, and in the US, sales rose 14%.

Back in 2023, the S23 Ultra accounted for 60% of total sales, whereas the S23 and S23+ accounted for around 20% each.

This year, the S24 Ultra accounted for 52% of total sales, whereas the S24 rose in popularity, accounting for 27% of sales.

The S24+ barely reached 21% of sales.