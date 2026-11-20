A worldwide shortage of printed circuit boards (PCBs), a critical component used in everything from smartphones and televisions to cars and medical equipment, is threatening to disrupt electronics manufacturing, with supply constraints expected to continue until at least 2028.

The Global Electronics Association has warned that demand for PCBs is growing faster than manufacturers can increase production, creating shortages across the supply chain.

In a new industry advisory, the association said shortages of essential materials, including glass fabric, resin and copper foil, were restricting production despite efforts to expand manufacturing capacity.

While new PCB factories are being developed, particularly in Asia, suppliers are struggling to secure the raw materials and specialised equipment needed to increase output.

The association expects supply constraints to continue throughout the first half of 2027, with significant improvements unlikely before mid-2028.

PCBs form the foundation of almost every electronic device, connecting processors, memory chips and other electronic components.

They are used extensively in smartphones, computers, gaming consoles, televisions, household appliances, vehicles and industrial equipment.

The growing complexity of electronic devices, combined with expanding demand for AI infrastructure, is placing additional pressure on manufacturers.

Chris Mitchell, chief advocacy officer at the Global Electronics Association, said the industry was becoming increasingly vulnerable because of its heavy reliance on Asian production.

Asia dominates global PCB manufacturing, while the United States produces approximately 3% of the world’s supply and Europe accounts for just 1% to 2%.

Mitchell said the US decision to outsource much of its circuit board manufacturing decades ago had left the country exposed to international supply disruptions.

“We’re now seeing the cost of that decision,” he said.

The association warned that companies operating in the automotive, medical, defence and aerospace industries were already experiencing delays or preparing for disruptions lasting weeks or months.

Consumer electronics manufacturers could also face difficulties securing components, potentially affecting production schedules, product availability and prices.

The warning adds to mounting concerns about global electronics supply chains, which are already under pressure from increased demand for semiconductors and memory components.

The association is urging governments to give PCB manufacturing the same strategic importance as semiconductor production.

It wants existing semiconductor incentives extended to circuit board manufacturers, along with faster approval processes for new production facilities and increased investment in alternative materials.

Manufacturers have also been advised to secure supplies earlier and explore alternative materials to reduce their dependence on constrained suppliers.

Mitchell said countries needed comprehensive electronics manufacturing strategies to protect their industries from future disruptions.

“Electronics manufacturing is strategically important to every country, every company,” he said.

With meaningful supply improvements potentially still two years away, electronics manufacturers face an extended period of uncertainty as demand continues to outpace production capacity.