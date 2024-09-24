At the core of Michi’s new CD player is a converter known as the ESS ES9028PRO DAC.

The eight-channel digital-to-analog converter leads to what Michi – a high-end Rotel brand – describes as “state-of-the-art technology with unmatched craftsmanship … demanded by the most discerning of audiophiles”.

The company says it has “implemented the DAC in a fully balanced, fully differential circuit design to offer precision audio reproduction with an extremely low noise floor, ensuring pristine sound with minimal distortion to both XLR and RCA analog outputs”.

Four channels within the DAC are dedicated to each of the left and right audio signal paths, “ensuring extraordinary detail retrieval and an expansive soundstage that brings every nuance of your music to life”.

The Q5 delivers CD audio to coaxial and optical outputs allowing the unit to act as a CD Transport.

Michi says the top-loading CD mechanism is constructed with a precision optical laser pickup housed in a CNC-machined aluminium chassis.

“The CD mechanism is further mounted on a custom floating spring assembly, reducing unwanted vibrations and providing a stable platform for flawless CD playback. This design not only enhances the Q5’s visual appeal but also ensures the highest level of performance by isolating sensitive electronic circuits from physical disturbances.”

The Q5 has bespoke, dual in-house manufactured toroidal transformers that “isolate digital and analog voltage supplies, significantly reducing noise and interference”.

The CD drive motor’s voltage and current supplies are also electrically isolated from the sensitive audio signals, preventing any potential motor noise from affecting the sound quality, Michi says.

A range of additional audio inputs are supported, including PC-USB (up to 32-bit / 384kHz) with MQA and DSD 4X support, plus 24-bit / 192kHz coaxial and optical inputs.

On the front panel is a full-colour TFT display showing CD album artwork.

The Michi Q5 Transport DAC is distributed by Interdyn and will be available through authorised Australian Michi dealers from late December 2024, with a RRP of $9,499.