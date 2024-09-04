Miele has used IFA Berlin to spruke 125 years of appliance manufacturing with the emphasis on cleaning washing and drying, they have also introduced a cordless vacuum cleaner that is completely modular.

Basically, Miele wants to be seen as a good environmental citizen and their new stick vac can almost be completely returned to the material cycle at the end of its life cycle.

Rebecca Steinhage, Executive Director Human Resources and Corporate Affairs claimed at the Miele IFA press Conference, “The implementation of the circular economy is one of the most exciting and at the same time most complex issues of our time,”.

“If we succeed in implementing this even in part, we will be making a very large contribution to conserving resources, reducing our carbon footprint and making our company more competitive.”

The Vooper, whose name is made up of “Vac” (vacuum cleaner) and “Loop”. Because for a recyclable product, it is not enough to change the materials; it has to be completely redesigned from the beginning so that the materials can be recovered for the cycle at all.”

Other products introduced by Miele include the W2 Nova Edition washing machine that includes new patented technology covering their InfinityCare honeycomb drum which is the first ribless drum.

Also introduced is a new generation of tumble dryer that cuts drying cycles by up to 50%.

At the core of the washing machine is the world’s first drum without drum ribs, which ensures even gentler care and longer lifetimes for delicate fabrics.

W2 and T2 Nova Edition also offer shorter programmed running times for smaller load sizes, increased flexibility during loading and much more besides. The product is set to be launched in the first quarter of 2025.

Also introduced at IFA is a new range of vacuum cleaners including the all-new Guard L1, which has been described as more hygienic, more elegant – and networked to work with an app and AI software.

Management claim that Miele is completely reinventing itself in the field of bagged cylinder vacuum cleaners.

The market launch will start, depending on country, in January 2025.