Harvey Norman Chairman Gerry Harvey has warned that Australia is almost certain to fall into recession, predicting a wave of retail bankruptcies between February and June next year as the October inflation spike to 4.9% raises the prospect of another interest rate rise.

The warning came as Harvey Norman reported a 47% drop in pre-tax profit for the first four months of the financial year, and as retailers told ChannelNews that job cuts are likely once the holiday trading period ends.

“Between February and June next year will be extremely difficult. On the figures that I’m seeing, you’ll see more bankruptcies than you’ve seen for a very long time,” Harvey said.

Hiring Freeze, Possible Job Cuts

Harvey flagged that the retailer would enforce hiring freezes and may cut staff after the holiday trading period to manage costs.

Several retailers spoken to by ChannelNews expressed similar views, saying retrenchments and layoffs are inevitable in the new year.

Harvey said retailers were being squeezed by weak consumer spending and rising operating costs, including energy and wages, and that the economy had not yet hit rock bottom. Both suppliers and retailers were already stretched, he said.

Rate Rise Would “Throw Us Off A Cliff”

Speaking to The Australian after Wednesday’s shareholders’ meeting for the $5bn retail chain, Harvey said rising unemployment, inflation and interest rates made a recession a near certainty. The only question was how severe the downturn would be.

“I don’t see how it is going to get any better. Why would it get any better next year than it is now? The evidence says it will only get worse,” he said.

He said stubbornly high inflation could force the Reserve Bank of Australia to lift rates, a move he said would “throw us off a cliff”.

“If [the RBA] increases interest rates, even though inflation says that they should, if that decision tips the economy into recession, like a bad recession, it can fall off a cliff fairly quickly. Once [that happens], it takes a long time to recover,” he told the AFR.

“I don’t think there’s much chance we won’t (enter a recession), I think it pretty much has to happen by the looks of it. It is just a case of how bad a recession we get.

“My view is by February or March there won’t be any economist not predicting a recession.”

Suppliers Feel The Squeeze

Harvey said Harvey Norman was monitoring inventory across all categories and scaling back supply orders ahead of worsening conditions in 2027.

“With our suppliers we are not ordering ahead like we did before, we are ordering ahead but in less numbers, so … instead of buying 10 fridges we are buying eight and the pressure is hitting them.”

ChannelNews is aware that one key former Narta retailer is already struggling to pay its bills, with some suppliers placing it on payment up front terms. Black Friday and holiday trading are now critical to its future.

AI Bust Another Risk

Industry sources who spoke to ChannelNews also pointed to a possible collapse of the AI investment boom, similar to the 2000 dot com crash, as a further threat. A sharp contraction in AI investment would hit both the US and Australian economies, adding to pressure on an already struggling local economy.