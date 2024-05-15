HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Gerry Harvey Has Another Bout Of Verbal Diarrhea Bought On By Albanese Government Budget

Gerry Harvey Has Another Bout Of Verbal Diarrhea Bought On By Albanese Government Budget

By | 15 May 2024

Harvey Norman Chairman Gerry Harvey has had another bout of verbal Diarrhea with his latest attack bought on by the actions of the Albanese Government whose latest budget he has described as “totally irresponsible”.

Responding to questions about Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers latest budget, he said that he is going to boycott the Labor Party over their latest policies that resulted in shares in Harvey Norman falling today to $4.36 down 1.58%, JB Hi-Fi rose 0.28% to $58.39%.

Harvey accused the Albanese government of using the Budget to play politics instead of addressing the underlying causes of the cost-of-living crisis and housing shortage.

“You just got to realise that there’s a lot of bulls*** that goes on in this world and you should take it with a grain of salt. It doesn’t matter which party you’re talking about – they’re just playing politics,” Harvey told Melbourne’s Herald Sun.

Several organisations have come out today for using the Budget to play politics instead of providing Australians with any relief or a means for inflation to be reduced with some speculating that Australia could face another rate rise with so much money going into the economy.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has promised every Australian household a $300 one-time payment towards their energy bills.

One million small businesses will also receive $325 off their bills.

Harvey claims that this is simply a case of giving the money to power companies.

Gerry Harvey claims that his power bills had doubled in the past two years as the government pushed renewable energy, and he did not expect any Budget measure would alleviate soaring prices.

“When I look at what it costs me now to run my warehouses as opposed to a couple of years ago, it’s 100 per cent more. Anything you do at the moment in development costs is just so high and the government is not doing anything to reduce that.”

Does your home need the $300 energy rebate? He questioned.

No – give the money to people who need it more, he claims.

“The budget won’t make a bloody difference because we’re playing politics,” he said.

One angry Aussie called out the Prime Minister directly, telling him the money was of no help to those who cannot afford to pay soaring rents or increasing mortgage interest.

Another wrote.

‘Hey Anthony Albanese, thanks for knocking $300 off my energy bill. ‘The only problem is I don’t have a f***ing energy bill because I can’t afford to live anywhere.’

Economist and budget expert Chris Richardson said the budget would “poke the inflationary bear” because there was too much front-loaded new spending.

“So this budget narrows the Reserve Bank’s already narrow path,” Richardson said.

But the Business Council of Australia singled out “some positive steps towards making Australia more globally competitive”.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
TCL A Serious Threat To Premium TV Manufacturers Because Of Their Quality & Low Prices
Motorola’s Next Razr Plus Is Its First Foldable With AI-Assisted Capabilities
OZ To Get Apple $5K+ Vision Pro Headset Staff Sent To US For Training
Google Find My Device Works When A Pixel Is Powered Down
JB Hi Fi Shares Fall As Sales Evaporate
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dyson Unveils Its First Dedicated Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
OpenAI’s Co-Founder And Chief Scientist, Ilya Sutskever, Departs Company
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
Technics Lamborghini SL-1200M7B (Image: Sourced from Lamborghini website)
Technics Partners With Lamborghini For Limited-Edition Turntable
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
Onkyo & Integra Put A Modern Twist On Traditional Stereo Receivers
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
Google Leverages AI For New Android Scam Call Detection Tool
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dyson Unveils Its First Dedicated Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
This week, Dyson has revealed its first dedicated hard floor cleaner, the Dyson WashG1. But, when compared to its competitors,...
Read More