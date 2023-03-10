HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Gerry Harvey Buys $12.7M Worth Of Harvey Norman Shares

Gerry Harvey Buys $12.7M Worth Of Harvey Norman Shares

By | 10 Mar 2023

Harvey Norman co-founder and chairman Gerry Harvey has put his money where his mouth, buying up $12.7 million worth of shares this week after claiming the company was undervalued.

Across Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Harvey bought 3.3 million shares, at roughly $3.84 a piece.

The day after Harvey Norman delivered lacklustre financials, Harvey argued the company’s shares, then sitting at $3.78, were in fact worth “six to eight bucks”.

Harvey believes the retail group’s property portfolio are badly underestimated — in the books at $3.9 billion and up $107 million during the half after external valuers reappraised the properties.

“There is no value attributed to that whatsoever,” he told the AFR last week.

“In fact, it works a bit the opposite way, where they start to question the value of our property.”

Shares in Harvey Norman are down 0.4 per cent today, sitting at $3.84 at 1:15pm AEDT.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Aus Dollar Plunges, Prepare For Higher CE Prices
David Jones Profits Triple
Gerry Harvey Has Another Verbal Dump
Harvey Norman Franchisees Walloped, Optus Cyber Attack A Problem
OZ Retail Sales Rebound By 1.9% In January
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG’s UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors Available In OZ Next Month
Latest News
/
March 10, 2023
/
Booktopia Fined $6M For Denying Consumer Rights
Latest News
/
March 10, 2023
/
Bang & Olufsen Announce Future-Proof Speakers
Latest News
/
March 10, 2023
/
Google Associate Plans Drone Delivery Within A Year
Latest News
/
March 10, 2023
/
Apple Music Classical Free For Subscribers
Latest News
/
March 10, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG’s UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors Available In OZ Next Month
Latest News
/
March 10, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Australia has opened pre-orders for its two UltraGear OLED monitors, both of which will be in stores early next...
Read More