Pentanet, NVIDIA’s first GeForce NOW Alliance Partner in Australia and New Zealand would be available in Australia from October 19.

The Beta Quest phase saw Aussie Gamers complete over 250,000 quests.

“For the first time ever GeForce NOW Powered by Pentanet connects Australian Gamers with real-time game-streaming technology, allowing users to turn their supported device into the gaming rig they have always dreamt of,” Pentanet Founder Stephen Cornish said.

As Beta Play continues to provide invaluable feedback, Pentanet revealed that more than three million minutes have been played on GeForce NOW during Beta Play, equaling over 5.7 years in since invitations were first sent mid-September.

In that time, over 100,000 cloud gaming sessions have taken place.

Players across Australia will be able to experience the amazing visuals of real-time ray tracing streamed with RTX ON via GeForce NOW Powered by Pentanet, using a vast variety of hardware options.

Users will have access to a library of over 1,000 games, and can play them by connecting accounts from popular game stores, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, GOG.COM and more.

Players will also have access to almost 100 free-to-play titles, instantly, included with GeForce NOW Powered by Pentanet.

At launch, players have two membership options which is the ‘Basic’ and ‘Priority.’

With GeForce NOW Powered by Pentanet’s limited-time Founders ‘Priority membership, players will be able to truly unleash the power of the service, with RTX-ON enabled gaming and extended play sessions.

If there’s a queue to play GeForce NOW, priority members will always be right at the front.

Basic memberships will be available for a limited time, allowing players to check out a limited version of the service for free to experience some of the power of real-time game streaming.

Basic sessions are limited to an hour and do not support RTX features.

To celebrate the launch of GeForce NOW Powered by Pentanet, players have the opportunity to select the limited founders priority pricing.

Users can claim a Priority membership for AU$19.99 per month on a month-to-month subscription or a discounted rate of AU$17.99 per month for a 12-month subscription.

These are lifetime prices for users as long as they remain an active subscriber.