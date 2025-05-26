Home > Latest News > GE Launches Smart Café Lights with Colour-Changing Technology and Music Sync

GE Launches Smart Café Lights with Colour-Changing Technology and Music Sync

By | 26 May 2025

GE Lighting has released the GE Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Café Lights, featuring corkscrew filament outdoor smart bulbs that offer deep, saturated colours with reduced glare for year-round outdoor use.

Originally unveiled at CES 2025, the café-style string lights can be individually controlled through the Cync App, allowing users to customise light patterns, sync with music, adjust brightness, and operate via voice commands through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Each bulb offers access to 16 million colours with individual control capabilities.

The lights feature IP65-rated all-weather construction designed for outdoor durability and energy-efficient LEDs rated for up to 15,000 hours of operation.

Built-in eye-hooks enable easy attachment to wires, hooks, or fences, with the ability to extend coverage up to 96 feet using additional sets sold separately.

Key functionality includes smartphone control through the Cync App for power management, colour customisation, scheduling, and scene coordination across smart home devices.

The lights support hands-free operation through voice assistants and can synchronise lighting effects with music.

Installation is simplified through built-in mounting hooks, making the lights suitable for patios, fences, gardens, and other outdoor spaces.

The weather-resistant design ensures year-round reliability in various outdoor conditions.

The GE Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Café Lights are available now in two lengths, 24-foot sets priced at US$39.99 and 48-foot sets at $69.99.

The products can be purchased through GE Lighting’s direct sales channels, Amazon, and Walmart stores.

The launch expands GE’s smart lighting portfolio, targeting consumers seeking customisable outdoor lighting solutions with advanced connectivity features.



