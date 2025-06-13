Garmin has announced the US$799 Venu X1 fitness smartwatch, featuring the company’s largest display yet in a square titanium design that appears to target Apple Watch Ultra 2 users seeking advanced fitness capabilities.

The Venu X1 incorporates a 2-inch square AMOLED screen with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and titanium case-back construction, representing a departure from Garmin’s traditional round watch designs.

The device launches June 18th in black and dark green colour options.

The smartwatch delivers approximately two days of battery life with always-on display activated, extending to eight days when the feature is disabled.

This represents shorter endurance compared to Garmin’s 47mm AMOLED Fenix 8, which provides seven days of always-on display usage.

Despite sharing design elements with the Fenix 8 and Forerunner 970 models, the Venu X1 makes certain trade-offs, including the absence of ECG support and multi-band GPS functionality.

However, it retains a built-in flashlight feature and adds full-colour mapping capabilities typically not found in Garmin’s Venu series.

The Venu X1 includes comprehensive health tracking with over 100 activity profiles and a pulse oximeter for blood oxygen saturation monitoring.

The device supports Garmin’s established fitness ecosystem while targeting users seeking premium construction with advanced display technology.

Built-in speaker and microphone enable phone calls and voice commands, with some functionality available without smartphone pairing.

Users can execute commands like “start a running activity” or “set a timer for 5 minutes” independently of connected devices.

The square design and titanium construction position the Venu X1 as Garmin’s most direct competitor to Apple’s flagship wearable, though it maintains the company’s focus on fitness and outdoor activities.

The pricing places it at the premium tier of Garmin’s smartwatch lineup while undercutting the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s retail cost.

The Venu X1 represents Garmin’s strategy to combine advanced display technology with proven fitness tracking capabilities, targeting users seeking professional-grade sports features in a modern, premium form factor.

The device bridges Garmin’s traditional outdoor focus with contemporary smartwatch design expectations.

The launch demonstrates Garmin’s continued evolution in the competitive smartwatch market, leveraging its fitness tracking expertise while adopting design elements that appeal to mainstream consumers accustomed to square-faced wearables.