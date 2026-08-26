Garmin has revealed its new Fenix 9 range, a premium rugged smartwatch that now includes a brighter OLED display, faster mapping, more advanced training tools and extended battery life.

Garmin delivers on display with this upgrade, with the Fenix 9’s OLED screen capability reaching 3,000 nits. This makes it twice as bright as its predecessor and, importantly, able to remain visible in challenging and bright outdoor conditions.

The Fenix 9 range also sees an increase in RAM by 50 per cent, as well as an upgraded mapping engine, allowing maps to pan more smoothly and routes to be calculated faster. Storage has also been upped to a hefty 64GB, and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens means additional protection for wearers taking the watch into demanding environments.

One of the major selling points though is the battery life. The 51mm Fenix 9 can deliver up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, according to Garmin.

For customers wanting even more, Garmin has introduced the Fenix 9 Pro. This model features a titanium case and is offered in the same three sizes.

The Fenix 9 Pro can also be configured with inReach satellite or LTE connectivity. This gives users the ability to communicate when they are out of reach from conventional mobile networks, with the connectivity option costing an additional US$100 and requiring a monthly subscription.

The 51mm Fenix 9 Pro also introduces a larger 1.5-inch OLED display, while 47mm and 51mm Pro models can be equipped with solar charging.

According to Garmin, the solar versions can reach up to 57 days of battery life, although that depends on significant outdoor exposure of around three hours per day in 50,000-lux conditions.

New training and performance features are another added feature of the range. The Garmin Epic function allows users to group workouts across a period of days, weeks or months, giving a better overall view of training, health and performance. Meanwhile, new stamina tracking tools are designed to provide more insight into endurance, and more rucking features allow users to change the weight of their pack during a workout.

The Fenix 9 is aimed at consumers who need more than notifications and basic fitness tracking. Garmin is targeting runners, hikers, climbers, endurance athletes and outdoor adventurers who want features like navigation, training analytics, as well as a rugged construction and long battery life, all in one device.

The new Fenix 9 starts at US$999.99 climbing to around US$1,300 for the higher-end configurations, so Garmin is positioning the device firmly at the high end of the smartwatch market. With that pricing Garmin is banking on outdoor users who will pay a premium for a tough smartwatch with a slew of new features like spending weeks away from a charger and remaining useful beyond the reach of a typical mobile connection.

The range will be available to order from August 28, in 43mm, 47mm and 51mm sizes. Australian pricing and availability, however, have not yet been confirmed.