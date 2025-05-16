Home > Latest News > Garmin Launches New Forerunner 570 and 970 Smartwatches for Performance-Driven Athletes

Garmin Launches New Forerunner 570 and 970 Smartwatches for Performance-Driven Athletes

By | 16 May 2025

Garmin has unveiled its latest GPS smartwatches, the Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970, designed for runners and triathletes who demand advanced training tools, recovery insights, and connected features – all delivered through Garmin’s brightest AMOLED display yet.

Available in Australia from May 21, the Forerunner 570 is priced at A$999, while the more advanced Forerunner 970 will retail for A$1,399.

Both models include a vivid touchscreen display combined with Garmin’s classic five-button navigation, and introduce a built-in speaker and microphone, enabling on-wrist calls and voice commands when paired with a smartphone.

Athletes can take advantage of adaptive Garmin Triathlon Coach training plans, personalised workouts, and features like auto lap by timing gates, a projected race time predictor, and an evening report summarising upcoming workouts, weather and rest needs.

The Forerunner 570 includes up to 11 days of battery life and tracks health metrics such as heart rate variability, stress, menstrual cycle, and sleep quality. It also supports Garmin Pay, incident detection, and offline music from Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music. It comes in two sizes (42mm and 47mm) and a range of sporty new colourways.

The flagship Forerunner 970 builds on this with premium materials, a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, and full-colour onboard mapping for turn-by-turn navigation. It introduces advanced performance analytics including running tolerance, step speed loss and running economy (with compatible accessories), along with a built-in LED flashlight and ECG functionality to detect signs of atrial fibrillation.

Garmin has also expanded features in its Garmin Connect app, offering more precise course planning, adaptive race predictors, and deeper training insights.

According to Garmin’s VP of Consumer Sales and Marketing, Susan Lyman, the new Forerunner range is designed to help athletes of all levels “train smarter, recover better, and perform at their peak.”



