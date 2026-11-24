Garmin is developing technology that could allow future AMOLED smartwatches to recharge using sunlight without sacrificing screen brightness, colour quality or display size.

A newly published patent application reveals that the company is investigating a system that integrates miniature solar cells into the microscopic gaps between pixels, allowing the display to collect energy while the watch is being worn outdoors.

The US patent application, numbered US 2026/0362887 A1 and titled Integrated Energy-Collecting Display Module, was filed in May 2025 and published in November 2026.

The technology could potentially be used in both AMOLED and microLED displays, offering an alternative to existing solar charging systems.

Current approaches generally involve placing a transparent solar layer over the screen or incorporating photovoltaic cells around the bezel.

However, these methods can reduce display brightness, affect colour reproduction or require additional space around the screen.

Garmin’s proposed design instead positions the solar cells between the light-emitting pixels, leaving transparent openings above individual subpixels.

This would allow light generated by the display to pass through unobstructed while the surrounding photovoltaic elements collect ambient light.

The system could help maintain the high contrast, vibrant colours and brightness associated with AMOLED technology while providing supplementary battery charging.

The patent comes as Garmin continues to address the battery-life differences between AMOLED smartwatches and its longer-lasting Memory-in-Pixel (MIP) models.

Garmin chief operating officer Brad Trenkle recently acknowledged that AMOLED battery efficiency has improved significantly, although it has yet to match the endurance offered by MIP technology.

He said the battery-life gap had narrowed with successive generations but had “not completely converged”, explaining why Garmin continues to offer MIP watches, particularly those equipped with solar charging.

Trenkle also indicated that incorporating solar charging into AMOLED displays would not necessarily result in reduced screen quality.

The latest patent suggests Garmin is investigating ways to overcome that technical challenge.

If successfully developed, the technology could reduce the need for conventional charging by allowing smartwatches to collect small amounts of energy throughout the day.

However, the amount of power generated would depend on factors including available sunlight, display design and the efficiency of the solar cells.

Garmin has previously filed patents covering solar-assisted AMOLED technology, but the latest application outlines a more integrated approach that could preserve the appearance and performance of its displays.

There is no confirmation that the technology will enter production, and Garmin has not announced any products or release dates associated with the patent.

Nevertheless, the development suggests the company is continuing to investigate ways to deliver AMOLED display quality alongside the extended battery life traditionally associated with its solar-powered MIP smartwatches.