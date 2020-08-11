HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Acer > Gaming Leads Acer Growth, Surging 74.4% YoY

Gaming Leads Acer Growth, Surging 74.4% YoY

By | 11 Aug 2020
Gaming continues to drive sales for Acer during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the company’s gaming revenues increasing by 74.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) in July.

In June Acer unveiled a range of new Predator gaming laptops, including the Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300, and Nitro 7, featuring a range of 10th Gen Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics.

In this 2020 line-up Acer added the latest display technology to its Predator and Nitro gaming notebooks with models offering 240Hz or 144Hz displays for seamless, tear-free gaming.

The Chromebooks category is another growth area for Acer, increasing by 29.5% y-o-y in July.

Overall, Acer’s revenues rose by 26.9% y-o-y over the month to hit NT$23.24 billion (A$1.1 billion).

“Work-from-home and online learning needs remain strong, and market demand is higher than supply,” Acer stated.

“Geographically, the Pan America region was a highlight this month with revenues up 60.7% YoY, while the Pan Asia Pacific region is gradually recovering from the pandemic lockdown with revenues up 25.1% YoY.”

