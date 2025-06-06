Home > Latest News > GameStop Blunder Damages Nintendo Switch 2 Units with Stapled Receipts

GameStop Blunder Damages Nintendo Switch 2 Units with Stapled Receipts

By | 6 Jun 2025

A botched Nintendo Switch 2 launch has sparked backlash after consoles were damaged by receipts stapled to their packaging by GameStop, the parent company of EB Games.

The issue, first reported by IGN and widely shared on social media, appears to be isolated to a single GameStop store in New York.

However, the fallout has been significant, with multiple customers reporting punctured screens caused by staples driven through the thin cardboard packaging, where the Switch 2’s tablet component sits beneath the surface.

“Replacements have been offered. Staplers have been confiscated,” GameStop said on X. A spokesperson confirmed the retailer is investigating and has begun sourcing replacements.

Some critics have turned their attention to Nintendo, questioning the minimal protective padding around the console’s screen.

The Switch 2 launched this week to enormous demand, with lines forming at midnight releases across Australia.

In the US, retailers including Walmart and Target have also reported delays or last-minute cancellations..

The Switch 2 retails for A$699 and arrives eight years after the original model’s release. With pre-orders already in short supply, unlucky early adopters may face weeks, or months, waiting for a replacement.



