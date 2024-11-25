Home > Latest News > Game Set & Match For Haier At 2025 Australian Tennis Open

Game Set & Match For Haier At 2025 Australian Tennis Open

By | 25 Nov 2024

Appliance retailer Haier has cut a major Tennis deal with the fast growing appliance retailer, taking centre stage as the official TV and Appliance partner of the Australian Open and Summer of Tennis events.

The Company who are a key partner of Australian appliance retailers made the announcement in Melbourne earlier today.

The deal will see Haier introduce unique brand experiences through both online and on-site activations during the Australian Open Tennis Tournament which is one of the biggest sporting attractions in Australia.

(L-R – Roddy Campbell – Director of Partnerships and International Business, Tennis Australia / Cedric Cornelis, Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer / Storm Hunter, Australian player and former world #1 in Doubles / Li Huagang, Senior Vice President of Haier Group and Chairman and CEO of Haier Smart Home / Fabio Valente, Chief Operating Officer for Fisher & Paykel Australia

Haier will also support grass-roots tennis clubs across Australia as part of the push to get more people playing tennis, with more details to be announced soon.

Li Huagang, Senior Vice President of Haier Group and Chairman and CEO of Haier Smart Home said “This partnership with the Australian Open marks a critical step in our globalisation efforts, showcasing our commitment to sports and innovation. The Australian Open, as one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, aligns perfectly with Haier’s commitment to bring consumers worldwide more creations and possibilities, as well as groundbreaking smart home solutions.”

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership, claiming “We are delighted to welcome Haier as an official partner of the Australian Open. Haier’s dedication to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with the values of our sport and events. This collaboration will not only elevate the fan experience but also introduce cutting-edge technology that adds a fresh and dynamic dimension to the summer of tennis.”

Over the next three years, Haier will also collaborate with the Australian Open—one of the world’s premier sporting events—to highlight its cutting-edge smart home innovations.

The partnership aims to deliver immersive fan experiences by integrating advanced technologies in home appliances, including kitchen, laundry, and climate control systems, with the excitement of world-class tennis.



