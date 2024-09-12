Home > Latest News > Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Smaller, But Same Screen Size

Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Smaller, But Same Screen Size

By | 12 Sep 2024

With the launches of the iPhone 16 and the Huawei triple fold Mate XT done and dusted, phone world is turning its attention to Samsung and its next round of Galaxy S phones.

The Galaxy S25 is expected early in the new year – January or February – and according to an Android Authority exclusive the greatest design difference in the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the flat sides. 

“On the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the top and bottom were flat, with the sides slightly rounded. Now, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, all four sides are flat, copying the Pixel 9’s design, which copied the iPhone’s design,” says the website.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 50-megapixel ISOCELL JN3 sensor for the ultrawide, a 200-megapixel H2 primary camera, and a 10-megapixel IMX754 sensor for the 3x telephoto camera. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

S24 ultra.

“Samsung is sticking with a 5x telephoto sensor, which will be a 50-megapixel IMX584. Expect a slight upgrade in camera quality, though only the ultrawide is really being upgraded.”

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra will weigh 219 grams, lighter than the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and will be smaller than the Galaxy S24 Ultra “in almost every dimension”, but “thanks to the even smaller bezels, it’ll retain the same screen size, with dimensions of 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm”.

 

 

AA says Samsung will likely stay with a 5,000mAh battery and have up to 45W charging and that it’s expecting the Galaxy S25 Ultra to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. 

“This year, Samsung is being rumored to use the same chipset worldwide, versus using Exynos in some regions and Qualcomm in others. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has not yet been announced – it will be announced in mid-October at Snapdragon Summit – we do expect it to be more powerful and more power efficient, which could lead to some pretty good battery life gains on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Despite having the same size battery.”



