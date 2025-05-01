The launch earlier this year of a new Samsung Galaxy S25 range of smartphones has delivered for Samsung with net profits climbing 21%.

The South Korean Company who is under pressure in the TV and appliance market reported US$4.7 billion in operating profit which was up from a year earlier.

Revenues were also up 10.5% to A$86.6 billion dollars marking an all-time quarterly high.

The upbeat results came despite persistent woes in the critical semiconductor segment with the business still waiting on a decision from Nvidia on orders.

The growth engine was the company’s Device Experience division, which is responsible for smartphones, mobile devices, TVs and other consumer electronics.

This division, saw its sales climb 9% to A$56 billion leading the sales was the mobile business which generated A$42,5 billion dollars in sales.

The Galaxy S25 series, which was launched in February, has set a new domestic record by surpassing 1 million units sold in the shortest time for any Galaxy model.

Looking ahead, company executives expressed caution as the US tariffs could pose uncertainty for its chip businesses and smartphone components.

“We are closely monitoring trade policies in key markets and maintaining close communication to minimize negative impact,” Park Soon-cheol, Samsung’s chief financial officer, told investors during a conference call. “We will make the most of our global production base and customer management capabilities to respond swiftly as needed.”

Park acknowledged the challenges of scenario planning amid rapidly changing tariff policies and geopolitical tensions.

To minimize exposure, Park said Samsung will consider relocating production of certain home appliance volumes, while expanding premium product lines.

He also added that if tariffs are imposed on semiconductors, the mobile division will offset potential price hikes by expanding its flagship and new Edge model sales.

“As for the DS division, we will closely monitor the direction of the US semiconductor tariff policy and continue to review response plans based on various scenarios,” he said.

China is the biggest market for Samsung, accounting for almost a third of its revenue by geography last year.

The previous U.S. administration, under then-President Joe Biden, issued three major rounds of export control rules targeting China’s chip industry, with restrictions ranging from banning the sale of certain types of semiconductors to restrictions on chip manufacturing equipment sales.

The company also said it is considering shifting production of some of its TVs and home appliances to cope with Trump tariffs as South Korea negotiates with the U.S. for an exemption from the 25% “reciprocal” tariff, which the Trump administration has suspended for 90 days.

The company did not give further details on where exactly it would move production to. Most of the TVs Samsung sells in the U.S. are made in Mexico, though the company also runs a TV production unit in California.

For home appliances, such as refrigerators, washers and driers, the company operates production companies in multiple Countries.