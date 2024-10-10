The new Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) from Samsung goes on sale this morning (Thursday October 10) in Australia, along with the Galaxy Tab S10 series, the first Galaxy Tablet with Galaxy AI out of the box.

Powered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI’s Photo Assist features, Samsung says Galaxy S24 FE “showcases an enhanced camera setup that empowers users to be more creative”.

It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display – the largest ever used in the FE series – a 4,700mAh battery and an Exynos 2400 series chipset.

“Galaxy S24 FE offers premium Galaxy AI tools and ecosystem connectivity to enhance communication, productivity and creativity, all … protected by Samsung Knox security,” the company says.

It contains a 50MP wide lens and 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, both supported by optical image stabilisation (OIS), plus a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP selfie camera.

ProVisual Engine is an AI-driven camera engine making its debut in the FE series, and Samsung says it features “vastly improved technology that leverages advanced AI algorithms to deliver breathtaking detail and remarkably subtle textures”.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+, are Samsung’s first tablets purposefully built for AI.

The hardware includes 14.6-inch and 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, and – when compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9+ models – Samsing claims there is an 18 per cent increase in CPU, 28 per cent increase in GPU, and 14 per cent increase in NPU.

Galaxy S24 FE pricing starts at $1,099 for 128GB of storage and $1,199 for 256GB.

Tab S10+ pricing starts at $1,799 for Wi-Fi 12GB/ 256GB to $2,249 for 5G 12GB/ 512GB.

Tab S10 Ultra pricing starts at $2,099 for Wi-Fi 12GB/ 256GB to $3,049 for 5G 16GB/ 1TB.

Here are some of the deals on offer:

JB Hi-Fi (10/10 – 23/10): Get a S24 FE 128GB for $0 when you switch to a $79 mobile plan;

samsung.com.au (10/10 – 7/11): $100 trade in bonus;

Vodafone (10/10 – 7/11): Save $250 ($300 on 256GB) on a device payment plan;

Telstra (10/10 – 21/11): Save $300 on a device payment contract;

Optus (10/10 – 21/11): Save $300 on a device payment plan, plus $300 trade-in bonus.

ChannelNews reported last week on Samsung softening up buyers of the S24 FE smartphone and Tab S10 tablet – which have been on pre-order since late September – for an AI subscription fee.

As it leans heavily into its Galaxy AI features in the SF24 FE and Tab S10 the company is letting buyers know that they may only have a year or so of free access to the features.

Galaxy AI includes features such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Photo Assist, Chat Assist and Interpreter.