A new report has shown that iPhone 13s hold their resale value the best of the current smartphone.

A study from SellCell shows that the Samsung Galaxy S22 range loses the most value on average, at 51.1 per cent for a phone in ‘good’ condition, and 46.8 per cent at like new after just two months.

This equates to up to A$828 in lost value in just 60 days.

For comparison, the iPhone 13 only loses 16.4 per cent and 19.1 per cent, respectively.

The Pixel 6 also drops off quickly, at 43.5 per cent and 41.5 per cent.

The takeaway is, if you are looking at your phone as an investment (which seems an insane thing to do), you’re better off opting for an iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) is the brand’s best performer, according to SellCell, with depreciation at 4.7 per cent (Good) and 3.8 per cent for like new.

The below graph goes into this in more detail; note that all prices are in USD.