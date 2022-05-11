HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Galaxy S22 Depreciates 3x Faster Than iPhone 13

Galaxy S22 Depreciates 3x Faster Than iPhone 13

By | 11 May 2022

A new report has shown that iPhone 13s hold their resale value the best of the current smartphone.

A study from SellCell shows that the Samsung Galaxy S22 range loses the most value on average, at 51.1 per cent for a phone in ‘good’ condition, and 46.8 per cent at like new after just two months.

This equates to up to A$828 in lost value in just 60 days.

For comparison, the iPhone 13 only loses 16.4 per cent and 19.1 per cent, respectively.

The Pixel 6 also drops off quickly, at 43.5 per cent and 41.5 per cent.

The takeaway is, if you are looking at your phone as an investment (which seems an insane thing to do), you’re better off opting for an iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) is the brand’s best performer, according to SellCell, with depreciation at 4.7 per cent (Good) and 3.8 per cent for like new.

The below graph goes into this in more detail; note that all prices are in USD.

 


885719

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple End The 20 Year Reign Of The iPod
Apple Foldable iPhone Tipped
Samsung Say 6G May Soon Be On The Way
Apple Labels ACCC App Store Proposals As “Draconian”
Apple Music Installing To Dock Without Permission
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Pink Floyd Look To Sell Catalogue
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/
Loewe Crowned “Best Of The Best” In Consumer Home Technology
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/
Big W Launches QR Code Payments
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/
Amazon Sues Over Fake Reviews
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/
House Of Marley Release New Earbuds
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Pink Floyd Look To Sell Catalogue
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Following in the footsteps of artists such as Bob Dylan and Sting, British prog rock band Pink Floyd are toying...
Read More