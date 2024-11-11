The way information moves around the world of consumer electronics and tech can be a surprise to the newcomer.

News about products – possible, probable, unlikely, definitely-maybe – is thrown about with gay abandon.

The sources of the information are many and varied, from official manufacturer blogs, press statements, beta testing blogs and Twitter/X tipsters with large or nearly non-existent followings, reddit leakers, people who know people, tech sites, and hugely experienced mainstream journalists who clearly have access to solid information.

From there, the “information” spreads like wildfire. Some of it is good, some of it is not so good. Most of it will be long forgotten by the time said product hits the shelf in 2026 or 2027.

One tech site reports it, then another. Someone’s got leaked specs. Someone’s got a photo of a prototype. Is that the boss holding the new quadruple origami foldable?

Sifting the wheat from the chaff is the challenge, particularly when the post originated on an inaccessible Chinese social media platform, which has then been translated across various languages and reproduced by dozens of websites.

It’s no surprise there are websites that monitor those who serve up tips and leaks and gossip, giving them scores based on accuracy of previous tips.

People invested in the future of consumer electronics and tech want to know what is happening today and tomorrow. And next week, month, year.

And manufacturers don’t help by judiciously leaking bits and pieces of information when it suits them. All off the record, naturally.

Which brings us to multiple reports last week about Samsung potentially heading to a thinner Galaxy Ring. ChannelNews described the “gossip” as emerging from the “Korean rumour mill”.

It began with a tipster on the site Korean site Naver who said the new Galaxy Ring would come “a bit earlier than originally scheduled”, according to a Google translation from Korean to English.

They said the Galaxy Ring 2 will be thinner, have a longer battery life and “more features”.

“Apple is also still developing a ring-type wearable, and recently, attempts to develop band-type and smart glass-type wearable devices have been detected,” said the gossip.

Some aren’t buying it, however. Over at Trusted Reviews they asked: “Is there any real need for another Galaxy Ring at this stage?”

The site said its reviewer “was largely impressed with the excellent sleep tracking accuracy, practical sleep coaching, energy score feature and sleek, comfortable design. It already promises a seven day battery life, so that’s not really the biggest issue in the world”.

“Our reviewer didn’t seem to be of the opinion that a thinner form factor was necessary either,” it added.

Trusted Reviews concluded that the tip “doesn’t pass the sniff test”.