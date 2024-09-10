More Samsung Galaxy users will gain access to AI features following an expansion in the rollout of One UI 6.1.1.

The update will extend the AI features of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 to previous models including the Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series.

The software update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series began in South Korea on September 5, followed by North America and Europe on September 9.

“Software updates for additional Galaxy devices and countries will be available in the coming weeks,” Samsung says.

Here’s some of what new AI users can expect:

Chat Assist’s Composer helps users draft emails and things such as social media posts.

“Users can simply input a few keywords and Galaxy AI will generate a full message based on tone and personal style for review,” the company says.

Suggested replies, previously only available on Galaxy Z Flip6, will now be available on Galaxy S24 series devices, “offering quick replies from the wrist when connected to Galaxy Watch7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra”.

Note Assist can translate and take note summaries, while Samsung says the newly added transcript feature can create notes based on voice recordings.

PDF Overlay Translation can translate and overlay text in PDF files, and translate text in images and graphs. And Circle to Search with Google has been joined by a Sound Search feature.

The updated software version will be displayed as One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, and S23 FE, and One UI 6.1.1 for the Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series.