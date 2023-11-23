Samsung seems to be ramping up the production for the Galaxy A-series with its Galaxy A35 5G, which, according to leaks, has a boxy form, curved corners with a sizeable bezel, and a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

High-quality leaked renders shared by Onleaks also show the right side of the device has a protrusion, like what was first revealed on the Galaxy A15 renders, which houses power and volume rocker buttons. There’s also a punch-hole cutout at the top.

For the back panel, the camera has three vertically set sensors with an LED flash. The 50MP main camera is next to an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Whereas the front has a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout display, and the screen is encircled by minimal bezels on all sides.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G measures 161.6 x 77.9 x 8.2 mm, and the bottom port of the device has a USB-C port and a speaker grille, but the top has a SIM tray slot.

The Galaxy A35 5G will likely have a 5,000 mAh battery and 25W charging support.

The A35 is presumed to replace the A34, and the smartphone giant may make the design choices typical for future Galaxy A models.