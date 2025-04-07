Home > Latest News > Future Samsung Galaxy S Ultra Phones May Drop Built-In S Pen Slot

Future Samsung Galaxy S Ultra Phones May Drop Built-In S Pen Slot

By | 7 Apr 2025

Samsung may be planning to remove the built-in S Pen slot from its future Galaxy S Ultra smartphones, according to a recent leak.

While the Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected in 2026, is still set to include the integrated stylus slot, later models may forgo it to free up internal space, potentially allowing for larger batteries or new hardware features.

The built-in S Pen has been a signature feature of the Ultra line since the Galaxy Note series was discontinued.

However, integrating the slot takes up valuable internal real estate.

According to tech leaker @PandaFlashPro, Samsung is considering a shift that would see the S Pen sold separately in future models, beginning with the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The change may also signal a return of features like Bluetooth support for the external stylus, which was reportedly removed from the S Pen of the S25 Ultra due to low user engagement.

Industry trends and recent cost-cutting measures, such as Samsung’s switch from a 5A to a thinner 3A charging cable, suggest the company may be aiming to streamline packaging and reduce production costs.

If the redesign goes ahead, Samsung could offer accessory cases with S Pen slots, similar to those for the Galaxy Z Fold series.

However, this information remains speculative, and Samsung has not officially confirmed any plans.



