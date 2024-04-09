Serious questions are being asked as to the future of the Sydney Hi Fi Show following a questionable turnout to the event that was held lat the weekend with several dealers claiming it delivered “little in value”.

Dealers who exhibited at the event claim that while there were “The normal audiophile tyre kickers” in attendance but “few if any new audio customers” especially in the 30 to 45 target audience that dealers need to attract for a new generation of audio sales.

The event that featured live demonstrations of premium audio ran from Friday 5th April to Sunday 7 April, at the Sydney Central Hotel in Haymarket Sydney with dealers telling ChannelNews that the show which is now owned by Future Publishing has as a “limited future if one at all”.

In the UK Future sponsors the UK’s largest & longest running Hi-Fi Show with thousands in attendance.

According to attendees the Sydney show was a “total disaster” and not worth the investment especially for Melbourne based distributors who had to freight heavy.

Distributors who invested in the show claim, the real issue is that Hi Fi shows are not attracting the younger audience who are looking for a “step up in their Hi Fi gear” according to one dealer who attended.

“There is an audience out there today who have money and need to be educated that “The likes of JB Hi Fi is not the place to shop for mid-range or premium audio gear”.

“Specialist dealers are desperate to attract this audience as this is their future customer”.

“Several dealers lack the marketing nous or the budgets to attract this customer”.

“On the other side of the equation this customer who is buying CDs and vinyl does not know how to find a specialist dealer, and this is an issue that the industry needs to address if it is to survive and grow”.

According to attendees “Both Friday and Sunday “were dead” and not worth the investment.

“What we need is an industry approach to this problem. The Melbourne Hi Fi show run by StereoNet was better and even they need to do a better job of attracting a younger more relevant audience” said a Melbourne based distributor.