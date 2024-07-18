A key AGM that could have determined the direction of the former Sound United Company Masimo Consumer, has suddenly been cancelled after the Masimo Corporation filed a lawsuit in a US Federal over questionable claims by a group trying to take control of the business.

The future of the business that owns Dennon, Marantz, and Bowers & Wilkins has been up in the air for several months after the audio operation was spun out into a separate entity.

The latest action has been taken against Politan Capital Management and CIO Quentin Koffey who objected to the purchase of the former Sound United business.

Masio Corporation a health Company who acquired a sound Company is asking the court for an injunction to force Politan “to correct material misstatements and omissions”…in its “proxy materials.”

The CEO of the business Joe Kiani who is an audiophile and founder of the business has been accused of “empty voting” in an attempt by an individual who is a friend of Joe Kiani to swing the vote in management’s favour.

Politan Capital believe that Masimo CEO Kiani and his friend or friends are allegedly trying to steal the Board election.

A new date for the AGM has not been set.