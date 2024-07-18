HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Future Of Former Sound United Still Up In The Air After Key AGM Suddenly Cancelled

Future Of Former Sound United Still Up In The Air After Key AGM Suddenly Cancelled

By | 18 Jul 2024

A key AGM that could have determined the direction of the former Sound United Company Masimo Consumer, has suddenly been cancelled after the Masimo Corporation filed a lawsuit in a US Federal over questionable claims by a group trying to take control of the business.

The future of the business that owns Dennon, Marantz, and Bowers & Wilkins has been up in the air for several months after the audio operation was spun out into a separate entity.

The latest action has been taken against Politan Capital Management and CIO Quentin Koffey who objected to the purchase of the former Sound United business.

Masio Corporation a health Company who acquired a sound Company is asking the court for an injunction to force Politan “to correct material misstatements and omissions”…in its “proxy materials.”

The CEO of the business Joe Kiani who is an audiophile and founder of the business has been accused of “empty voting” in an attempt by an individual who is a friend of Joe Kiani to swing the vote in management’s favour.

Politan Capital believe that Masimo CEO Kiani and his friend or friends are allegedly trying to steal the Board election.

A new date for the AGM has not been set.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Former Sound United Business All But Jettisoned By Masimo Management As Sales Fall
EXCLUSIVE:Former Lifestyle Store Executives Back Harrasing Customers Who Lost Millions In Deposits
Is Apple Going To Buy Masimo Consumer As The Mother Of All AGM’s Loom, Some Say Yes
Is Masimo Consumer Set To Be Sold As Sales Fall 29%
Arrogant Apple Goes ‘Ape Shit’ Over Watch Ban, With 900+ With Appeal Document That Spews Out Wild Claims Against Masimo & Sonos
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

tinypod
Convert Your Old Apple Watch Into An iPod With This Accessory
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
Boost Mobile Appoints Former Ambassador As CEO
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
‘Woke’ Management Dumped At Microsoft
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
The Uniden BW3531 4.3” Baby Monitor with Pan & Tilt Camera
Uniden Introduces New Range Of Baby Monitors In Oz
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
Google Pizel 9 phones
Taiwan Regulator Leaks Google Pixel 9 Series Specs
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

tinypod
Convert Your Old Apple Watch Into An iPod With This Accessory
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
A new accessory promises to convert your old Apple Watch into one of Apple’s most iconic products – the iPod....
Read More