HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Future iMac Tipped To Feature Next Gen Processor

Future iMac Tipped To Feature Next Gen Processor

By | 5 Jul 2022

According to Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert Mark Gurman, Apple is still looking to release a high-end iMac, but likely not until the M3 processor range is ready.

If Apple is looking to make the next iMac a high-powered device, and Gurman’s speculation is true, the new all-in-one might feature an M3 Pro and an M3 Max. Gurman also says that there may also be a standard M3 powered iMac.

The flagship iMac however, would be the expected larger iMac, designed for the professional market in a price range below the Mac Studio and Studio Display.

“I also still believe that Apple is working on a larger-screened iMac aimed at the professional market. I’d imagine this will use a variation of the M3 chip, likely an M3 Pro and M3 Max. That would match the chips inside of the MacBook Pro. I don’t think the combination of a Mac Studio or Mac mini plus an Apple Studio Display cuts it for many pro users who want more screen real estate” says Gurman.

Apple is expected to bolster their recently released M2 range with an M2 Pro and M2 Max, however no real information regarding an M2 powered iMac exists.

Furthermore, the M3 powered iMac’s, as well as Gurman’s speculated iMac Pro wont be announced “anytime soon”, and is expected to drop at the end of 2023 at the very earliest.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
REVIEW: Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor Is So Much More
Apple AirPods Pro 2 May Arrive This Year With USB-C
Belkin Unveil 3-in-1 Wireless Apple Charger
Are Apple prices set to rise in Australia Again?
Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro Prone To ‘Scalding’ Heat
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Bing Lee Moves In Premium Appliances With New Division
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/
LG ‘s Objet Collection Brings Colour To The Kitchen
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/
Google To Delete Location Data For Abortion Clinic Visits
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/
Hacker Steals Info From A Billion Chinese Citizens
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/
Popular Kitchen Appliance Slows Wi-Fi Speeds
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Bing Lee Moves In Premium Appliances With New Division
Latest News
/
July 5, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Bing Lee is launching a new premium division, Signature Appliances, with a new showroom to open in Sydney’s Willoughby before...
Read More