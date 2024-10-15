Fujifilm’s latest shooter – the X-M5 mirrorless digital camera – seems to be aimed squarely at those who film themselves and post the results on social media.

The camera is able to shoot stills and video (6.2K/30P movie recording function) and weighs 355 grams – the lightest in the X series.

The latest model in the X Series, the X-M5 allows low bit rates of 8Mbps and 25Mbps to be selected.

“Choosing these rates minimises the time it takes to transfer files to smartphones and other devices, so you can get content online quickly,” Fujifilm says.

A USB-C connection enables high-speed transfer of video files of 4GB or more to both Android and iOS devices.

The company says its X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 5 imaging engine means much better quality that you’ll find on a smartphone.

A new Short Movie mode allows users to create “social-ready content that’s easy to share on various social media”. Clips of 15, 30 or 60 seconds can be recorded in 9:16 vertical format without having to turn the camera on its side.

And there is an on-screen timer, so you don’t need someone out of shot winding you up with a circular wave of the index finger.

The X-M5 is the first X Series model with three built-in microphones. Four audio modes are available: Surround, Front Priority, Back Priority, or Front & Back Priority.

A “versatile noise reduction feature” has also been added, which means “it’s possible to reduce noise that continues at a constant frequency; for example, the sound of air conditioning or wind noise”.

The Film Simulation mode dial offers up to 20 looks that draw on FujiFilm’s 90-year history working with film.

The X-M5 will be available globally, with the rollout starting mid-November for the silver model, and April 2025 for the black model.

Australian pricing starts at $1,449, which is a bump on the US price of $799 (A$1,187).