HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Fujifilm To Release New Instax Camera After 11 Years

Fujifilm To Release New Instax Camera After 11 Years

By | 3 Apr 2024

FujiFilm will be launching a new model for its Instax range of cameras, for the first time in over a decade.

The company are targeting Gen Z, and the newfound interest in retro, non-digital photography.

The new Instax Mini 99 will start retailing on April 11th overseas, with Australian availability yet to be revealed, and is the successor to the Instax Mini 90, launched back in 2013.

The estimated price for the camera is around 28,600 yen, which is approximately A$289.

It will be equipped with four internal LED lights, which create six retro colour effects to choose from for printing.

It also has dials for adjusting shading, and the hues vary depending on lighting.

Fujifilm Director, Masato Yamamoto said, “The benefits that can only come from film cameras and other analog concepts are being seen in a new light. This camera brings out the distinguishing characteristics of analog cameras.”

The target audience for this device is males in their 20s, sticking to an analogue feel to capture the interest of young fans of film photography.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Sony Unveils New 247MP Camera Sensor
Uniden Unveils New Dash Cam Models
Highly Anticipated Fujifilm Camera Begins Shipping
Samsung Galaxy S24 Devices Gain Major Camera Update
Barbie gets an HMD feature phone.
Barbie Gets A Flip Phone In What Is A Feature Phone Resurgence
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

A New Snapdragon Notebook Platform Tipped To Boost CE & PC Retailers Revenues
Latest News
/
April 3, 2024
/
US White House
US Report Calls For ‘Fundamental, Security-Focused Reforms’ Across Microsoft
Latest News
/
April 3, 2024
/
Did Facebook grant Netflix access to DMs?
Did Facebook Grant Netflix Access To DMs?
Latest News
/
April 3, 2024
/
Should JB Hi Fi Be Copying Aldi Specials?
Latest News
/
April 3, 2024
/
Microsoft testing AI chatbot support for Xbox
Microsoft Testing AI Chatbot Support For Xbox
Latest News
/
April 3, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

A New Snapdragon Notebook Platform Tipped To Boost CE & PC Retailers Revenues
Latest News
/
April 3, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
A new era could be dawning for CE and PC retailers after Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon X Elite platform...
Read More