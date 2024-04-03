FujiFilm will be launching a new model for its Instax range of cameras, for the first time in over a decade.

The company are targeting Gen Z, and the newfound interest in retro, non-digital photography.

The new Instax Mini 99 will start retailing on April 11th overseas, with Australian availability yet to be revealed, and is the successor to the Instax Mini 90, launched back in 2013.

The estimated price for the camera is around 28,600 yen, which is approximately A$289.

It will be equipped with four internal LED lights, which create six retro colour effects to choose from for printing.

It also has dials for adjusting shading, and the hues vary depending on lighting.

Fujifilm Director, Masato Yamamoto said, “The benefits that can only come from film cameras and other analog concepts are being seen in a new light. This camera brings out the distinguishing characteristics of analog cameras.”

The target audience for this device is males in their 20s, sticking to an analogue feel to capture the interest of young fans of film photography.