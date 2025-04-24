Fujifilm has released a cryptic teaser for what’s believed to be its upcoming “X-Half” camera – a compact, retro-styled model embracing the half-frame format.

The 19-second video, shared on April 22, features the tagline “Half the Size, Twice the Story” and shows a shadowy silhouette of a small camera with vintage controls and an off-centre viewfinder.

A standout detail is a vertical rear screen displaying “Provia,” suggesting a dedicated display for Fujifilm’s film simulation modes – a nod to the X-Pro3’s mini rear screen.

The half-frame format, traditionally used in analog photography, allows for two vertical shots per film frame. Fujifilm’s digital take could appeal to social media creators, offering portrait-first shooting in a compact form. Rumoured specs include a 1-inch sensor, vertical LCD, and manual dials.

No release date or model name has been confirmed, but Fujifilm hints more is coming soon.