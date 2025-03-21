Fujifilm has unveiled the GFX100RF, the world’s first fixed-lens large format digital camera.

Featuring a 102MP CMOS II HS sensor, this compact model brings large format photography into a more portable and streamlined form.

Priced at AUD 7,500, the GFX100RF competes with high-end compact cameras like the Leica Q3 while offering significantly larger sensor capabilities.

While there have been fixed-lens large format film cameras in the past, the GFX100RF is the first of its kind in the digital era.

Unlike traditional large format systems, which rely on interchangeable lenses, the GFX100RF is equipped with a fixed 35mm F4 lens (28mm full-frame equivalent). The camera’s body is made from aluminum and weighs 735g, making it the lightest model in the GFX series.

One distinguishing feature is an Aspect Ratio Dial, a first for Fujifilm, which allows users to switch between nine shooting formats, including 3:4, 16:9, 1:1, and 65:24. The camera also includes a built-in four-stop ND filter, the first of its kind in the GFX lineup, for exposure control in bright conditions.

Additional features include a digital teleconverter offering focal lengths of 45mm, 63mm, and 80mm (35mm, 50mm, and 65mm full-frame equivalent) with some reduction in resolution. A Surround View function provides a semi-transparent border around the frame to assist with composition.

The GFX100RF uses a leaf shutter, allowing for quiet operation and high-speed flash sync. Its autofocus system, based on the GFX100 II, incorporates AI-driven subject recognition for faces, animals, and vehicles. The camera also supports 4K 30fps 4:2:2 10-bit video recording with up to 13+ stops of dynamic range when using F-Log2.

Although it does not include in-body image stabilisation, the camera is designed to be lightweight while maintaining high optical performance. Other features include an SDXC UHS-II card slot, a 3.1-inch 2-axis tilting LCD, a 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder, and ports for external microphones and headphones.

The GFX100RF is expected to be available in black or silver in Australia by late April.