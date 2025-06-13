Home > Latest News > FUJIFILM Expands X-Series With New X-E5 Camera And Compact Lens

FUJIFILM Expands X-Series With New X-E5 Camera And Compact Lens

13 Jun 2025

Fujifilm Australia has expanded its X-Series lineup with a new X-E5 camera and an ultra-compact FUJINON XF23mmF2.8 R WR lens – both hitting shelves in August.

The new X-E5 mirrorless digital camera combines a compact design with advanced imaging features, making it well-suited for everyday and street photography.

Weighing just 445g (with battery and memory card), it features a high-resolution 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, paired with FUJIFILM’s latest X-Processor 5 engine.

The X-E5 is the first X-Series model to sport a machined aluminium top plate, lending it a sleek, premium feel.

Photographers will enjoy enhanced creative control due to a new Film Simulation dial with three customisable presets, plus a Classic Display mode for distraction-free composing.

The camera includes in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) rated up to seven stops, along with AI-driven autofocus that can recognise and track subjects such as people, animals, and vehicles.

Videographers aren’t left out either, with the X-E5 capable of capturing crisp 6.2K/30p and 4K/60p footage, as well as high-speed 1080p at 240fps, all with 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording.

The Fujifilm X-E5 is priced at A$2,699, or A$3,049 bundled with the newly announced XF23mmF2.8 lens.

That lens, the XF23mmF2.8 R WR, is a featherweight 90g, just 23mm long, and designed to pair perfectly with the X-E5.

With eight elements in six groups, including two aspherical lenses, it delivers high-resolution results and a smooth background blur due to 11 aperture blades. It’s also weather-resistant and built to operate in temps as low as -10°C.

Pricing for the XF23mmF2.8 R WR lens alone is yet to be confirmed.



