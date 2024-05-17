FujiFilm Australia has revealed two new cameras, set to be launched mid-June, the X-T50 mirrorless digital camera, and the GFX100S II mirrorless digital camera.

Starting with the X-T50, this is a compact, lightweight camera weighing approximately 438g, and features a back-illuminated 402.MP ‘X-Trans’ CMOS 5 HR sensor.

Additionally, it has a high-speed image processing engine, the ‘X Processor 5,’ and a 5-axis, up to 7.0 stop In Body Image Stabilisation function.

Combined with the new standard zoom lens ‘FUJINON XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR,’ it can be used for still image shooting in various situations.

For the first time, a Film Simulation dial has been added to the top plate, allowing the user to easily switch between Film Simulations. It also has a new rounded design.

This is a fifth generation X series camera and the electronic shutter can be set to a shutter speed of 1/180000 seconds at the fastest.

The camera is also equipped with an AI-based subject detection AF developed using deep learning technology, and an AF prediction algorithm.

There are a total of 20 Film Simulation modes available, including ‘REALA ACE,’ which combines accurate colour reproduction and crisp tonal gradations.

It also has a high pixel count of approximately 40.2MP, which is utilised by the digital teleconverter function. Images can also be magnified 1.4x and 2x.

High-quality video recording is possible via the 6.2K/30P video recording feature and the tracking AF function.

The camera can shoot in AUTO mode, which detects the scene and automatically selects the optimal shooting settings.

It can also automatically detect the subject and track it while keeping it in focus.

There’s a pop-up flash integrated with the viewfinder, mounted on the top plate. It automatically controls the amount of light.

The new model also features the same 1.84 million-dot, tiltable rear LCD monitor as the X-T30 II. In addition, the shape of the grip and the layout of the buttons on the back of the camera have been fine-tuned for a more comfortable shooting experience.

Below is the pricing for the X-T50:

X-T50 = A$2,599 (releasing June 17).

X-T50 + XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR = A$3,149 (releasing June 17)

X-T50 + Fujinon XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ = A$2,799

Moving on to the GFX100S II is equipped with a Large Format sensor, approximately 1.7x the size of a 35mm format sensor.

Additionally, it’s equipped with a newly developed 102MP high-speed sensor, a high-speed image processing engine, housed within a compact body weighing approximately 883g.

This makes the camera the lightest in the GFX System.

It offers three-dimensional rendering capabilities, which features AI-based subject detection, as well as fast and highly precise autofocus (AF) and improved continuous shooting speed of up to 7.0 frames per second.

The In Body Image Stabilisation function has also been improved, achieving a maximum of eight-stop five-axis performance.

In terms of video performance, the user can shoot 4K/30P videos, and the GFX100S II provides both professional photographers and hobbyists with immense image rendering capabilities and improved portability.

The pixel structure has been improved, enabling the use of the ISO80 standard sensitivity, and the new micro lenses increase light use efficiency at the edges of the sensor.

It’s equipped with a total of 20 Film Simulation modes, including ‘REALA ACE,’ which combines accurate colour reproduction and well-defined tonal expression, as well as the “Pixel Shift Multi-Shot” feature, which controls the In Body Image Stabilisation function with high precision to shift the image sensor while capturing photos.

Additionally, it incorporates the texture ‘BISHAMON-TEX,’ which improves the grip strength at various angles.

It also has a high-magnification, high-resolution electronic viewfinder (EVF) with a magnification of 0.84x and 5.76 million dots, suppressing image distortion and flow.

There is the option of a metal hand grip, the MHG-GFX S as well.

The GFX100S II will be available in Australia from June 17, and will retail for A$8,699.