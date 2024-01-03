HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Fry Quits ChiQ Is Gary Brown Set To Take Role?

By | 3 Jan 2024

Nick Fry the former Chiq Australia National Account and Commercial Sales Manager has quit with speculation mounting that former Tempo executive Gary Brown is a possible replacement.

Brown who left Tempo late last year, where he was employed as General Manager product development, is a former brand marketing manager at Harvey Norman.

Nick Fry seen next to ChiQ washing machine.

According to Fry he quit the Chinese appliance and TV Company after three years in the role, he has not explained why.

“I’ve been in the CE/Appliance industry for 38 years, since starting as a trainee manager at Myer Chadstone in 1985. If I hadn’t been assigned to the Electrical Dept all those years ago, who knows what path my career would’ve taken! I took a great interest in electrical appliances and it became my career for almost 4 decades”.

ChannelNews understands that Fry is shopping around noe a new gig in the industry.

Neither Brown or Fry have commented.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
