Nick Fry the former Chiq Australia National Account and Commercial Sales Manager has quit with speculation mounting that former Tempo executive Gary Brown is a possible replacement.

Brown who left Tempo late last year, where he was employed as General Manager product development, is a former brand marketing manager at Harvey Norman.

According to Fry he quit the Chinese appliance and TV Company after three years in the role, he has not explained why.

“I’ve been in the CE/Appliance industry for 38 years, since starting as a trainee manager at Myer Chadstone in 1985. If I hadn’t been assigned to the Electrical Dept all those years ago, who knows what path my career would’ve taken! I took a great interest in electrical appliances and it became my career for almost 4 decades”.

ChannelNews understands that Fry is shopping around noe a new gig in the industry.

Neither Brown or Fry have commented.