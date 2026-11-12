Apple’s older products are enjoying an unexpected revival, with Gen Z embracing older model iPhones, iPods and accessories.

Leading the resurgence is the colourful 2013-era Apple iPhone 5C. Searches for ‘buy iPhone 5C’ have surged by 40,500% over the past year, according to data from mobile phone recycling comparison website Compare and Recycle. Searches for ‘iPhone 5C camera’ have also climbed 1,815%, suggesting the renewed interest is largely driven by its ‘vintage-style’ digital camera.

Apple’s iPhone 5C handset was once criticised for its plastic design and modest specifications. More than a decade after its release, however, and it is gaining new attention as an alternative to the sleek, high-res smartphone photography of today’s models.

The handset’s 8-megapixel camera produces images that lack the sharpness and processing capabilities of today’s smartphones, but that is what makes it attractive to a generation interested in nostalgic photography and the early 2000s aesthetic.

And the trend extends beyond the iPhone 5C. Older Apple devices, including previous-generation iPhones and classic iPods, are also in again, as are wired headphones, phone charms and other accessories associated with the 2000s.

The appeal is partly about aesthetics and partly about rediscovering technology that feels different from today’s increasingly sophisticated devices. It’s cooler to achieve the naturally grainy, nostalgic look of an image via original hardware than a digital filter.

There has also been a revival of compact digital cameras recently among young Australians, who seek out the older models to document special occasions and nights out.

ABC News reported in June 2025 that Australian retailers were experiencing strong demand for older digital cameras, with some models attracting substantial backorders. The trend can also be seen across TikTok and Instagram.

Experts warn that buying older technology comes with potential drawbacks. The iPhone 5C’s final supported operating system, iOS 10.3.3, was released in 2017, which means it no longer receives security updates.

Anyone purchasing the older models should avoid using it for banking, email or other sensitive activities. Security experts recommend treating the handset primarily as an offline camera rather than an everyday smartphone.