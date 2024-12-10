Only a few months after the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) hauled Woolworths to federal court over alleged “illusory” discounts on several of its products, regulators in other countries are also cracking down on the supermarket major.

On Tuesday, New Zealand’s Commerce Commission announced it will be filing criminal charges against Woolworths NZ for what the Commission alleges was inaccurate pricing and misleading specials that may have breached the Fair Trading Act.

Earlier this month, Woolies marked the opening of its 100th store in New Zealand.

Besides Woolworths NZ, the Commission is also filing separate criminal charges against Pak’nSave Silverdale and Pak’nSave Mill Street.

“Shoppers should have confidence that the price they see will be the price they pay, and specials really are special,” said Commerce Commission Deputy Chair Anne Callinan.

“Supermarkets have long been on notice about the importance of accurate and clear pricing and specials, and we’re not satisfied with the continuing issues we’re seeing across the industry.

Callinan noted that pricing accuracy is a “consumer right” and that major supermarkets should invest the time and effort to get pricing and promotions right.

“The charges we’re filing against major supermarket brands are to remind all supermarket operators that we expect them to fix ongoing pricing accuracy issues and implement better processes to prevent issues like these in the future,” said Callinan.

Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden added that the work the Commission is doing to put in place a mandatory disclosure standard under the Grocery Industry Competition Act will make it easier to identify trends and issues going forward, so that they can be remedied. “The standard will require the major supermarkets to regularly disclose information about customer complaints, including around pricing and promotional issues” said van Heerden.

In the ACCC’s action against Woolworths, as well as Coles, in Australia, it contends that the supermarkets offered certain products at a regular price for at least 180 days. They then increased the price of the products by at least 15 per cent for a relatively short period of time, and subsequently placed it onto their ‘Prices Dropped’ or ‘Down Down’ programme.