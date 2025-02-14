When Synergy boss Phil Sawyer parted Company with Cambridge audio, whose products have now been deranged by several retailers, he picked up a new French brand Advance Paris that is fast getting traction in several global markets including the USA, where the demand for French brands such as Focal and Advance Audio are now getting traction.

Some claim that there is a real subtlety to French audio systems, Vs the brash sound of top end US systems.

Advance Paris is an affordable French brand that is establishing itself as a key player in global markets with their products available in over 40 Countries.

Some observers claim that Advance Paris that was first established in 1995 as Advance Acoustic is now giving Cambridge Audio a run for their money.

When you first look at an Advance Audio product the first things you notice the incorporation of prominent VU meters and their classic tube preamplifiers.

The $4,490 A12 Classic Integrated Amplifier now being sold in Australia is a hybrid amplifier that combines tube and solid-state amplification and delivers an impressive 190 watts per channel into 8 ohms, is Advance Paris’ top selling product in several markets.

Released last year in Australia this amp features dual-mono construction, and extensive connectivity options, including HDMI, Phono (MM/MC), USB, and Bluetooth (optional). Its distinct, luminous form factor, versatility, and sonic signature stand to elevate nearly any bookshelf or floor-standing speaker system.

If that is a tad too pricey there is always the X-i75 Integrated Amplifier which is retailing for $1,399.

What you get with an Advanced Paris product is being able to balance great sound, excellent functionality, and because of it’s French heritage a great looking product.

A brand that should have been launched in Australia before last year the brand is now getting traction with retailers both in Australia and in the USA where it was recently launched.

Advance Paris product manager, Cédric Léon said “We have been slow and deliberate about our expansion into each new territory, making sure we secure the right partners at the right time,”.

The roll out of the Advance Paris brand comes at a time when the high-end audio market is under pressure with the begging question being as to whether there are too many brands in market.

“Several of the brands being ranged by retailers today have few points of differentiation, it’s somewhat refreshing to see something new that is not overly expensive and potentially a rival to Rotel, Cambridge Audio, and NAD” claimed Ecoustics magazine recently.