Free-to-air evening news bulletins on Australian television are defying the broader decline in traditional TV viewership, recording year-on-year growth and maintaining millions of nightly viewers despite the rise of streaming platforms.

Programs like 7NEWS and 9News remain among the country’s top-rated broadcasts, consistently securing the highest national audiences outside of major sporting events like the AFL and NRL grand finals.

Industry experts attribute the recent uptick to increased global political volatility, ongoing climate crises, and the approaching federal election.

In the first 13 weeks of 2025, 7NEWS leads metro markets with an average nightly audience of 836,592, narrowly ahead of 9News at 829,511.

The gap has significantly narrowed from the same period in 2024 when Seven led by 48,000 viewers.

Ten years ago, Nine held a 66,000-viewer advantage.

Meanwhile, ABC’s 7 pm News remains its top nightly program, with a national audience of around 850,000, boosted by a 6.5% year-on-year increase.

Both Nine and Seven have seen notable growth in digital viewership.

9Now’s average 6 pm bulletin audience rose from 55,000 in early 2024 to 81,000 this year, while 7plus jumped from 34,000 to 51,000.

These increases reflect nearly 50% growth in broadcast video on demand, with significant gains among younger viewers aged 16-39 and 25-54.

Metro market trends vary by city.

In Sydney, 9News with Peter Overton leads, though Seven has seen a sharper rise in younger demographics.

In Melbourne, 9News holds a 29,000-viewer lead over Seven News, despite faster growth by the latter.

Nine News Melbourne also boats the largest single-city news audience in 2025, with 275,000 viewers.

The only metro market to register a decline was Seven Adelaide.

Media executives say the strength of these bulletins lies in their credibility and accessibility.

“In a time of world economic volatility, increasing natural disasters, and political uncertainty, the increasing number of viewers is further proof of the enduring strength of free-to-air news,” said Seven’s news director Anthony De Ceglie.

Nine National News boss Fiona Dear echoed the sentiment, noting that live, accurate reporting from trusted journalists remains a vital public service.

“With so much misinformation online, audiences know they can rely on broadcast news for clarity, context, and connection,” she said.