As British sports streaming platform DAZN Group gets ready to complete its acquisition of Foxtel Group, the Australian company has informed customers that its subscription package prices are set to increase.

From March 1, the price for the ‘Platinum’ and ‘Platinum with Netflix’ packages are increasing by “between $2 and $3 per month”, reported Mumbrella.

Foxtel said the price hike “ensures we can continue to invest in the latest technology and deliver the best in entertainment and live sports” but ensures viewers there is “plenty to look forward to in 2025, with a lineup of global favourites and Foxtel originals”.

Separately, Foxtel will from March 1, 2025, be the only provider of Foxtel Group content in some very remote regions of Australia, according to Crikey. Kayo Sports, Binge, Flash, and LifeStyle will no longer be available in those remote regions.

Kayo and Foxtel provide access to Australian and international sport and shows, including AFL, NRL and Cricket with 4.7 million subscribers. The DAZN deal will mean that Australian sports will get a wider exposure globally.

DAZN, the privately owned company owned by British billionaire Len Blavatnik, has been aggressively scooping up sports broadcast rights.

In November, it agreed to a A$1.6 billion deal to broadcast all 63 matches of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. It is reported to have 20 million paying subscribers.

When the $3.4 billion DAZN acquisition of Foxtel was announced last year, DAZN CEO Shay Segev said, “We are committed to supporting and investing in Foxtel’s television and streaming services, across both sports and entertainment, using our world-leading technology to further enhance the viewing experience for customers.

“We are also committed to using our global reach to export Australia’s most popular sports to new markets around the world, and we will continue to promote women’s and under-represented sports.”

DAZN Group has lined up a A$1.8 billion loan to pay for its acquisition of Foxtel Group. Foxtel’s shareholders, News Corp and Telstra, will remain involved with the entity. The Foxtel Group is owned 65% by News Corp and 35% by Telstra.

News Corp will hold a minority equity interest in DAZN of approximately 6% as well as one seat on the DAZN Board. Telstra will take a minority stake in DAZN of approximately 3%.