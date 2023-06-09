Foxtel Media has teamed with high-end appliance manufacturer Smeg for the latest series of The Great Australian Bake Off, which launches on Tuesday.

The “fully integrated partnership” will see the sixth season of the popular series adorned with Smeg Classic ovens and cooktops, stand mixers, hand blenders, and FAB fridges.

Smeg is also the major prize partner for the season, with the winner receiving the ‘Ultimate Baker’s Kitchen,’ complete with refrigerator, microwave, stand mixer, hand blender, food processor and a range of other appliances.

“The Great Australia Bake Off’s audience was a key consideration in our decision to partner with Foxtel Media. We know those tuning in have a sincere passion for cooking and food and that they will be engaged across the season. This is exactly who Smeg is looking to speak to,” said Livia McRobert, head of marketing at Smeg Australia.

“The baking utopia of The Great Australian Bake Off provides the ideal platform for Smeg to showcase their iconic appliances,” said Wendy Moore, Foxtel group general manager of Lifestyle.

“Every detail has been meticulously designed to bring joy to cooking enthusiasts worldwide and we look forward to seeing how our collaboration will elevate the baking experience to new heights.”