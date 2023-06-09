HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Foxtel Teams With Smeg For Aussie Bake Off

Foxtel Teams With Smeg For Aussie Bake Off

By | 9 Jun 2023

Foxtel Media has teamed with high-end appliance manufacturer Smeg for the latest series of The Great Australian Bake Off, which launches on Tuesday.

The “fully integrated partnership” will see the sixth season of the popular series adorned with Smeg Classic ovens and cooktops, stand mixers, hand blenders, and FAB fridges.

Smeg is also the major prize partner for the season, with the winner receiving the ‘Ultimate Baker’s Kitchen,’ complete with refrigerator, microwave, stand mixer, hand blender, food processor and a range of other appliances.

“The Great Australia Bake Off’s audience was a key consideration in our decision to partner with Foxtel Media. We know those tuning in have a sincere passion for cooking and food and that they will be engaged across the season. This is exactly who Smeg is looking to speak to,” said Livia McRobert, head of marketing at Smeg Australia.

“The baking utopia of The Great Australian Bake Off provides the ideal platform for Smeg to showcase their iconic appliances,” said Wendy Moore, Foxtel group general manager of Lifestyle.

“Every detail has been meticulously designed to bring joy to cooking enthusiasts worldwide and we look forward to seeing how our collaboration will elevate the baking experience to new heights.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Paramount+ Hikes Pricing
Communications Minister Can’t Get Foxtel Hooked Up
Foxtel Management Praised As Consumers Take To Binge & Kayo
Kayo Warned After Falling Foul Of Gambling Ad Laws
Netflix Misses Subscriber Target, Issues Stormy Forecast
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Uber Launches EV-Only Service In OZ
Latest News
/
June 9, 2023
/
Electrolux Appoints Third Sales Director In Four Years
Latest News
/
June 9, 2023
/
Asus’ Latest Android Phone A Threat To The Galaxy S23?
Latest News
/
June 9, 2023
/
Aqara Launches Smart Lock With Full Apple HomeKit Support
Latest News
/
June 9, 2023
/
The Oura Ring Gains New Spy Feature
Latest News
/
June 9, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Uber Launches EV-Only Service In OZ
Latest News
/
June 9, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Uber has launched its Uber Green service in Australia, where riders can request an electric vehicle for ostensibly the same...
Read More