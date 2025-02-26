Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that its Max streaming service will be available in Australia starting March 31. Foxtel Group said that it had entered into a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery which will see Foxtel become the launch partner for the service.

As launch partner, Max’s expanded content offering will be available to Foxtel’s 1.4 million residential subscribers at no additional cost to their Foxtel subscription. In addition, the Max app will be available on Hubbl.

“We have a clear strategy to maximise reach through our direct-to-consumer app and distribution partnerships, and our collaboration with Foxtel at launch is a testament to that,” said Michael Brooks, General Manager WBD Australia and New Zealand.

The Max app will include HBO Originals, Max Originals, and premium content from Warner Bros., Discovery, and Cartoon Network, among others.

Content will include key WBD franchises including Potter and the DC Universe, as well as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and And Just Like That…

“We have always said optionality is central to our long-standing partnership. The strength of our products and much-loved brands means that we have been able to innovate and evolve our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery in a unique model that enables mutual growth,” said Hilary Perchard, chief executive of Foxtel Retail and Hubbl.

“We have been partners with Warner Bros. Discovery for over 20 years and are delighted that our world-class aggregation products will play key roles in launching Max in this market,” added Perchard.

Max will also be available for subscription at www.max.com and via app stores, including the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

There will be a range of subscription tiers, including premium, standard and an ad-supported tier, with further details including pricing and product features to be shared over the next few weeks leading to the launch of the service.