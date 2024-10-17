Foxtel is set to launch a new audience measurement tool that it says will “better capture and report the viewing habits” of the company’s millions of subscribers.

About a year ago Foxtel Media announced its partnership with Kantar Media, which has used its return path data (RPD) service to produce “an accurate, tradable solution”.

The new audience measurement service has “ingested, processed and analysed 24 months of linear data collected through more than one million Foxtel set-top boxes, establishing a strong base for audience analysis”.

Foxtel will announce this development and others at Thursday night’s Foxtel Media Upfront event in Sydney.

Foxtel says brands and agencies “will be able to trade on the transparent, auditable combined linear and streaming measurement solution by the end of the year”.

The company says it has been sharing the analysed data with sports partnership clients to track the weekly delivery of campaigns since February, and began integrating linear viewing data into ad infrastructure platform Mediaocean in October.

“Now viewing data dating from January 2023 … for flagship streaming services including Kayo Sports, BINGE, Foxtel Go and Foxtel Now, has been processed by Kantar Media.

“The data now sits alongside set top box data and means Foxtel Media customers have a complete view of their audiences in one location, enabling them to easily understand how viewers are engaging with content across services and devices.”

CEO Mark Frain – pictured at top (left) with Kantar Media’s Soren Holmberg Andersen – said he “understood that disruption could be messy”, but said the transformation would ensure brands and agencies “have complete confidence in Foxtel’s audience numbers”.

Foxtel Group has 4.8 million linear and streaming subscribers.

Foxtel Media also revealed a new partnership with global TV advertising platform tvbeat, which will convert linear TV spots into digitally tracked and reported impressions.

“The translation of linear ad impressions into digital will enable improved audience targeting, ad analytics and programmatic trading of linear ad buys,” it says.

With linear subscribers representing 30 per cent of total subscribers, Foxtel says its linear ad offering “remains sticky and engaged … However, booking and trading linear impressions has historically been a difficult process. Linear impressions are more rigid and fixed, with limited demographic targeting and reporting. Conversely, digital ad impressions are more malleable, enabling ads to be personalised, precisely targeted, and reshaped based on the viewer’s behaviour.”

Nev Hasan, Chief Sales Officer for Foxtel Media said the tvbeat partnership was a “game changer for our linear offering”.

“Linear audiences still hold huge value and this value should not be held to ransom by outdated trading and analysis,” Hasan said.

“The conversion to digital impressions opens the opportunity to move a once standard demographic buy into a highly targeted behavioural segment using our Characters product. Linear impressions can then be traded programmatically – still brand safe and premium – and be included in the reporting with the rest of a digital buy.”

Inflexibility with linear impressions means that 30-50 per cent of linear ad spot inventory is currently undervalued, tvbeat claims.

Now, Foxtel Media says, “a standard linear demographic buy can be switched to a data-lead behavioural buy to reach a more targeted audience, within a premium brand safe environment, and with detailed post campaign impression reporting”.

The Upfront event also saw the announcement of a new collaboration with CommBank iQ and Adgile, which Foxtel Media says will “unlock deeper insights for greater audience targeting and better-informed ROI”.

Meanwhile, Media industry think tank Video Futures Collective (VFC) today announced the addition of Amazon to its membership, as well as the launch of two new industry research projects to investigate the impact of premium digital video advertising.

Video Futures Collective members now include Amazon Advertising, Disney Advertising, Foxtel Media, Samsung Ads, SBS on Demand, Vevo and YouTube.