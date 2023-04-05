HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Foxtel Replaces CFO

Foxtel Replaces CFO

5 Apr 2023

The Foxtel Group has announced Stacey Brown will take over as chief financial officer, replacing current CFO Stuart Hutton.

Brown served as CFO of News Corp Australia from July 2017 to March 2020, when she took the same tole at Laser Clinics Group.

Brown will take over in August, while Hutton will stay with the company for a further month “”to ensure a smooth transition period”, Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany says.

“Stuart joined us two years ago to assist with our continued transformation efforts, proof of which is our latest financial results, and he has played a key role in engaging our financial market stakeholders with our turnaround story,” Delany says.

“With his family based in Melbourne and much of the role being Sydney based, the challenges with the weekly commute was an important part of his decision.”



