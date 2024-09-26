Foxtel has pulled the plug on TV measurement operation OzTAM, an organisation that is owned by archrival free to air TV networks who see the owner of Kayo and Binge as competitors

OzTAM who while claiming they are an independent company owned by Australia’s major commercial television broadcasters – the Seven, Nine and Ten Networks insiders believe that Foxtel and their streaming networks were not being accurately portrayed and that OzTAM.

Foxtel Media CEO Mark Frain said, “Foxtel linear TV will continue to be plagued with the same instabilities in audience reporting, should we remain under the new VOZ measurement system,”.

“As we announced at last year’s Upfront on October 26, we have engaged globally renowned market research firm Kantar Media to unlock the power of big data from over 1 million Foxtel set top boxes in Australia. This will provide richer, more accurate subscription TV data for clients who want a greater understanding of the audiences engaging with their brands.

OzTAM CEO Karen Halligan said: “Despite OzTAM’s best efforts, including presenting Foxtel with several options, it is unfortunate that Foxtel has decided to leave the primary measurement system in favour of exploring an alternative approach. We believe the industry as a whole is taking a step backward by not working together as a total video industry.

At this stage it’s not known what financial impact the move will have on OzTAM at a time when all of their owners are under financial pressure and are facing falling market share and revenue from advertising.

Mumbrella claims that the decision affects key datasets, including VOZ for Total TV and VPM (video player measurement), marking a significant shift in how the subscription service’s viewership will be tracked.

Halligan added “OzTAM has made significant investments in VOZ and other leading technology to measure Total Television, including streaming; to support this we have implemented a comprehensive and collaborative industry change management program, and we are very pleased it will be the official media currency from 29th December 2024.”

Frain said “We are not being contrary for the sake of it, we are leveraging the data we have available to partner with a global business with experience of delivering a new and authenticated standard of reporting for premium digital video”.

“We have been working hard to ensure we are in the best position to begin trading using Kantar as our official currency in 2025. A new measurement solution we have proudly stood up in just 12 months, with more to be announced at our Upfront in three weeks’ time. Watch this space.”