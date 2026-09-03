Foxtel Media has rebranded as DAZN Media+, unveiling a suite of advertising products spanning AI-powered media buying, creator content, first-party audience data and in-stadium signage.

The new identity follows DAZN’s acquisition of Foxtel Group in 2025. DAZN Media+ will continue representing the advertising interests of Kayo SPORTS, BINGE, Foxtel and Foxtel Go, while drawing on DAZN’s technology and international reach.

DAZN operates across more than 200 markets, reaches a claimed 300 million viewers globally and delivers more than 90,000 live events annually.

“DAZN Media+ isn’t just a new name – it’s a declaration of what we can now offer brands across Australia,” chief executive Mark Frain (pictured below) said.

One of the company’s major 2027 initiatives will be an AI-powered Sales Agent, which will give advertisers, agencies and compatible buyer agents direct access to DAZN Media+ inventory, pricing and campaign information.

The system is designed to help buyers discover available formats, audiences and dayparts, refine proposals, confirm purchases and monitor live campaign performance. DAZN Media+ said the technology would reduce manual administration rather than replace sales teams or agency relationships.

It will launch alongside the Sports Audience Graph, a database built using first-party information covering six million sports fans since Kayo’s launch in 2018.

The platform combines viewing behaviour with demographic, club membership, brand affinity and verified transaction information. Advertisers will be able to target audiences across Kayo SPORTS, BINGE and Foxtel, while measuring campaigns against purchasing behaviour and sales uplift.

DAZN Media+ is also launching Club Kayo, an always-on creator network initially covering AFL, NRL, cricket and motorsport.

Dedicated creator teams will produce recurring weekly content throughout each sporting season, allowing advertisers to engage fans beyond live broadcasts through conversations, reactions and entertainment surrounding major events.

The company is also partnering with Australian stadium-screen specialist SureVision to add physical advertising inventory to its offering.

Effective immediately, DAZN Media+ becomes the principal partner for SureVision’s 2027 in-stadium assets, including perimeter ribbon signage, scoreboards and wayfinding displays at venues such as the Gabba and Manly Sea Eagles’ 4 Pines Park.

The agreement will allow brands to combine stadium advertising with broadcast placements, program integrations and social campaigns through a single provider.

DAZN said it invests more than $1 billion annually in Australian sports rights and production, covering more than 50 sports, including AFL, NRL, cricket, Formula 1, Supercars, NBA and NFL.