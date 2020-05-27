Foxtel Launching Complimentary DreamWorks Pop-Up Channel

In conjunction with NBCUniversal International Networks, Foxtel is giving its residential customers exclusive access to a DreamWorks pop-up channel in June at no extra cost.

The free pop-up channel will feature ‘Trolls: The Beat Goes On!’, ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny’, ‘Turbo FAST’, ‘Where’s Wally?’, and a host of other DreamWorks TV shows.

“We are excited to be able to extend our partnership with Foxtel to offer Australians this pop-up channel with 24-hour access to some of the best-known DreamWorks franchises and characters, bringing the magic of adventure and imagination to our screens,” said Chris Taylor, Managing Director, NBCUniversal International Networks and Television Distribution, ANZ.

“We couldn’t think of a more fitting time to be able to give Australians their fix of premium kids and family entertainment while isolating at home.”

The pop-up DreamWorks channel will be available on Channel 700 Foxtel from 1st to 30th June.

This launch closely follows Foxtel’s unveiling of its new video-streaming service BINGE last week.