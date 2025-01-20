Home > Latest News > Foxtel Group and World Surf League Renew Partnership

Foxtel Group and World Surf League Renew Partnership

By | 20 Jan 2025
World Surf League (Image: Supplied by Foxtel)

Foxtel Group, which recently agreed to be sold to UK streaming company DAZN in a $3.4 billion deal, has renewed its broadcast rights deal with the World Surf League (WSL), extending its 17-year partnership through 2025.

The renewal means that Australian viewers will be able to view the surfing event live and on-demand, on Foxtel, Kayo Sports and, for the first time, BINGE.

Under the renewed deal, Foxtel Group will provide comprehensive coverage of major WSL events, including the Championship Tour, Challenger Series and the Bells Beach Longboard Classic. Select events will be available on Kayo Freebies.

WSL-produced feature shows along with highlights from events will be available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

“We’re thrilled to continue bringing Australians the world’s premier surfing events through our renewed partnership with the World Surf League. Surfing holds a special place in Aussie culture, and with no fewer than three Championship Tour stops right here on our shores next year,” said Adam Howarth, Foxtel Group Director of Content Acquisitions and Sport Partnerships.

World Surf League (Image: Supplied by Foxtel)

Two-time WSL Champion Tyler Wright of Australia surfs in Heat 4 of the Elimination Round at the Surf City El Salvador Pro on June 6, 2024 at Punta Roca, La Libertad, El Salvador. (Photo by Aaron Hughes/World Surf League)

“With homegrown heroes like Tyler Wright, Molly Picklum, Sally Fitzgibbons, Jack Robinson and Ethan Ewing excelling on the world stage, we’re committed to showcasing their remarkable journeys.”

The WSL Finals will be held at Fiji’s Cloudbreak for the first time, bringing the world’s top five men’s and women’s surfers into a single-day, winner-takes-all showdown.

“WSL is thrilled to be continuing this almost two-decade-long partnership with Foxtel Group. Fox Sports has been such a great supporter of the WSL and having our surfers and events sitting alongside the best footy players, cricketers, basketballers, and racing drivers really elevates our sport,” said Andrew Stark, WSL Asia-Pacific President.

The Foxtel-DAZN transaction values the Foxtel Group as a streaming-led business with an enterprise value of $3.4 billion representing more than 7x fiscal 2024 Foxtel EBITDA. 

 

Foxtel’s shareholders, News Corp and Telstra, will remain involved with the entity. The Foxtel Group is owned 65% by News Corp and 35% by Telstra. News Corp will hold a minority equity interest in DAZN of approximately 6% as well as one seat on the DAZN Board. Telstra will take a minority stake in DAZN of approximately 3%.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will bring together Foxtel, the company that pioneered streaming in Australia and which has 4.7 million subscribers, with DAZN, the privately held global streamer owned by British billionaire Len Blavatnik.

At the time the Foxtel-DAZN deal was agreed last month, Shay Segev, chief executive officer of DAZN, said, “Australians watch more sport than any other country in the world, which makes this deal an incredibly exciting opportunity for DAZN to enter a key market.”



Lifesaver And A Disappointment: Reviews For Loop Earplugs Are In
