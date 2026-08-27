Foxtel and Netflix have extended their long-running Australian partnership under a new multi-year agreement, keeping the streaming service integrated into the Foxtel iQ platform.

Under the renewed deal, Netflix will continue to be included with eligible Platinum Plus Foxtel iQ subscriptions, while Netflix programming will remain integrated throughout the iQ interface.

The arrangement continues a partnership that dates back to 2019, when Netflix became the first major streaming app integrated into Foxtel’s iQ platform as the pay-TV provider began repositioning itself as an aggregator of traditional television and streaming services.

Foxtel Group Executive Director of Content and Commercial Partnerships Stephanie Quinn said Netflix remained a key strategic partner as the business, now owned by DAZN, continues to bring multiple entertainment services together for Australian audiences.

“Customer engagement with Netflix has been strong showing the value of having Netflix seamlessly integrated into Foxtel,” Quinn said.

The renewed agreement means customers can continue accessing Netflix programming including Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Squid Game alongside Foxtel’s local and international programming and Originals, including Colin From Accounts, The Five Star Weekend and The Other Bennet Sister.

For Foxtel, retaining Netflix is important to its broader strategy of positioning iQ as a central interface for increasingly fragmented streaming services rather than requiring viewers to move between different devices.

Foxtel iQ now provides access to 16 entertainment and streaming apps, although separate subscriptions may be required for some services. These include Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, ABC iview, SBS On Demand, 9Now, 10, ABC Kids, F1 TV, Paramount+, 7plus, Stan, DocPlay, Apple TV and HBO Max, alongside Netflix.

Netflix Director of Business Development for Rest of Asia Allen Pan said the companies had focused on making it easier for Australian viewers to find local and international films and television programs through a single platform.

The agreement also reflects the changing competitive environment facing Foxtel following DAZN’s acquisition of the Foxtel Group. Rather than competing solely as a traditional subscription television provider, Foxtel is increasingly positioning its hardware and interface as a gateway to both its own programming and third-party streaming services.

Foxtel Managing Director Steve O’Connor said the extended Netflix arrangement supported the company’s strategy of combining premium television, on-demand programming and streaming services within one experience.

Existing Foxtel customers can upgrade to an eligible subscription that includes Netflix through Foxtel.