The number of minutes NRL games were streamed across Foxtel’s multiple platforms has risen by 30% in a year, making it Foxtel’s most watched league premiership season, the company says.

In 2024 so far there have been five billion minutes of top tier rugby league (and the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers) streamed across all Foxtel Group platforms – Foxtel, Foxtel Now, Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Foxtel says it’s the seventh consecutive year of viewership growth.

The viewership of Kayo Sports, which shows games in 4K, also rose by 30%.

Nearly six in 10 of all Foxtel Group’s subscribers (59%) streamed the NRL at some point.

“In 2024, NRL kicked off its season in Las Vegas with the Sea Eagles v Rabbitohs game, exclusive on Fox League, followed by the Roosters v Broncos game,” said Foxtel.

“Both games smashed viewership records and are the two most watched games of all time across Foxtel Group platforms.”

The company says the Las Vegas adventure drove the biggest single day of sign-ups on Kayo Sports.

It says Magic Round attracted the most viewers across the regular season.

Held this year on the May 17-19 weekend, the annual Magic Round sees all fixtures played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The Sharks v Roosters game – won 38-30 by the Cronulla Sharks – during Magic Round was the third most watched game of the season thus far.

The Broncos, Storm and Roosters were the most watched teams.

Foxtel and Kayo Sports have the rights to all the finals, which start this weekend, as does free to air Nine. However only Nine has the rights to show the NRL grand final.